World bank hails Govt

World Bank Country Manager for Zambia Ina-Marlene Ruthenberg has noted with gratitude the significant progress the Zambian government has made in the economic reforms outlined in the Economic Stabilization and Growth Programme.

Ms Ruthenberg believes even cases of misappropriation cited in the Auditor General’s report will be reduced when these reforms are fully implemented.

She adds that the announcement by government to introduce the Loans and Guarantees Act will also ensure that debt sustainability becomes a guiding principle.

Ms Ruthenberg says government is on track with the reforms in a bid to strengthen the public financial management system.