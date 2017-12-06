UPPZ oppose extension of presidential term

United, Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) President Charles Chanda has opposed suggestions by President Edgar Lungu of increasing the term of office from five to ten years saying the Head of State maybe to drunk with power.

President Lungu is quoted saying a Presidential tenure must be increased to 10 years so that a Head of State does not worry about re-election immediately after assuming office.

Mr. Chanda has told QTV News that this is because most African leaders are egotistical and giving them more time in office could worsen the situation.

He suggests that in fact there is need to reduce the term of office so that the president would be serious to deliver development in fear that they might not be returned in office.

Mr. Chanda says President Lungu at the moment should focus on delivering development in the country as opposed to be talking about remaining in office.