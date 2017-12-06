Corruption in traffic sector worries former minister

Former Transport and Communications Minister William Harrington says plans to ensure that erring motorists who violate traffic rules are made to pay through the banks is not a solution to ending corruption on the roads.

Mr. Harrington says there is still room for the motorist and a traffic officer to engage in corruption but not issuing out a receipt for the motorist to pay in the bank.

Meanwhile, Mr. Harrington has observed the need for the government to reduce traffic fees saying they are too high and that is why it is easier for motorists to give a bribe to officers so that the case does not go anywhere.

He says motorists pay a lot through admission of the offense and that those not putting on seat belts pay K300, use of cell phone K450 and unlicensed drivers are made to pay K450.

The former Transport Minister feels this is one of the causes why motorists opt to bribe the officers for a cheaper fee than the usual amount.