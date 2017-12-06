CBU lecturers down tools

The Copperbelt University academic members of staff have resolved to down tools over delayed November salaries.

Copperbelt University Academics Union (CBUAU) General Secretary Willie Ngosa the workers have resolved to withdraw labour effective today,6th December until such a time when they have been paid their delayed salaries.

Mr Ngosa says the measure is meant to enable their members go out of their way to look f or money to pay bank loans,monthly rentals,pay their workers and provide for their families.

He says the trend of delayed salaries has been going on for close to 4 years now, a situation which can best be described as chaotic, disappointing and very unacceptable.

Mr Ngosa says the union urges government to be serious when it comes to funding higher institutions of learning.

He states that the failure by government to fund the Copperbelt University on time simply shows lack of concern for CBU employees.

Mr Ngosa says the union therefore demands that the November 2017 salaries be paid immediately.