Wyclef Jean Slams Donald Trump’s Plan To Deport 60,000 Haitians

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump told Haitians in Florida, “Whether you vote for me or not I really want to be your biggest champion.” The swing state’s 29 electoral votes were very valuable for the Republican candidate. Trump won Florida over Hillary Clinton by a mere 1.2% margin.

“I think we all need to acknowledge the TPS thing and the promise that Donald Trump made,” added Wyclef. “If you remember, he was like, ‘I’m going to look out for Haiti. I’m going to look out for [Miami’s] Little Haiti [neighborhood].’ He did the whole movie. So the lookout that we need right now, we need to make sure our people do not get deported back. It’s not going to look good for the island at all.”