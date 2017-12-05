R. Kelly Denies Ruining Cops Marriage In Court Papers

(AllHipHop News) R&B star R. Kelly is seeking to have a lawsuit holding him responsible for the breakdown of a Mississippi police officer’s marriage thrown out of court.
Sheriff’s deputy Kenny Bryant sued the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker earlier this year, claiming the singer’s affair with his wife Asia Childress ruined the couple’s 2012 marriage and subsequently wrecked his life.
In legal papers, Bryant states he was aware of a prior relationship his wife allegedly had with Kelly, but he believes they rekindled their romance after Childress attended one of the musician’s concerts in October, 2012.
The event reportedly marked the start of their five-year extramarital affair, with Childress eventually asking Bryant for a divorce.
Mississippi is one of few states in which people are able to sue others for causing marital breakdowns, and Bryant demanded damages for Kelly’s apparent role in his ruined relationship, which led to the plaintiff suffering emotional and psychological issues, and financial loss.
Kelly has since responded to the legal action in court, denying all of Bryant’s allegations.
According to documents obtained by TheBlast.com, the star admits to knowing Childress, but insists they never slept together.
Instead, Kelly claims his investigators have uncovered evidence of Bryant’s infidelity during his marriage to Childress, with his actions reportedly resulting in the birth of a lovechild.
The singer also accuses Bryant of exploiting his resources as a law enforcement officer to harass Kelly, who is demanding the case be dismissed.
It’s not the only controversy Kelly has faced of late – he has vehemently denied claims suggesting he has manipulated several young women into coercive sexual relationships in recent years, after the parents of two of his alleged victims went public with their concerns in July.