Pastor Reutter urges church to help in fight against HIV

Founders of Gospel Outreach Fellowship, commonly known as GO Centre, Pastor Helmut Reutter has encouraged the church to rise to the occasion and help in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Pastor Reutter has told QTV News that through the Chreso Ministries’ AIDS Relief which he started in 1994, he has been able to care and treat more than 40, 000 people.

Pastor Reutter says countless people are alive today because of the care and treatment program Chreso Ministries is offering.

He says hundreds of children who otherwise would be AIDS orphans still have parents because their parents’ lives were preserved through the perseverance in providing them with practical remedies, prayer, and therapeutic treatment.

Pastor Reutter feels if more churches rise to this occasion, many lives will be saved through various HIV interventions.