Mwila urges PF members to uphold discipline

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has called on all PF members to continue upholding the discipline and loyalty that has brought the party to where it is today.

In his end of year message to PF Members, the PF Chief Executive officer is encouraging the members to be on the lookout for those who may knowingly and unknowingly sow seeds of discord.

Mr. Mwila has invited members to look to 2018 with more hope and expectation as the Party re-organizes for more efficiency and effectiveness in terms of its programming.

He says with all measures earmarked for 2018, there is no doubt therefore that the Secretariat will be transformed more into a nerve centre for the most people-centred political mobilization and programming.

He states that the Patriotic Front will also focus on Party mobilization in all ten provinces.

He furthermore states that part of this mobilization is to heighten membership recruitment drives, renewal for all Party structures, effective 1st June 2018 when elections for structures officially start.

Mr. Mwila explains that subject to Central Committee’s approval at its next sitting on 23rd December 2017, the Party may conduct elections in selected Provinces before 1st June 2018 after review of particular and unique dynamics in order to position them for heightened political mobilization.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.