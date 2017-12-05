CSPR urges govt to prioritize financial reforms

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) is concerned that the government has not been able to present to Parliament key reforms aimed at strengthening the public finance management system.

CSPR Executive Director Patrick Nshindano tells QTV News that while Parliament is expected to adjourn sine die this Friday, the Minister of Finance has not yet presented key reforms to the House which include the revision of the Public Finance Act, Public Procurement Act, and the Planning and Budgeting Bill.

Mr. Nshindano says despite the assurance from the government that these key reforms will be tabled before parliament in this session, his organization is concerned that time seems to be running out.

He says these are important reforms that the government should attach importance to.

Mr Nshindano states that the CSPR is further concerned that the government has not introduced the Loans and Guarantees Act to ensure that debt sustainability becomes a guiding principle before embarking on new infrastructure projects.