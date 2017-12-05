Failure by govt to address agric challenges worries MMD

The MMD Felix Mutati led faction has called on government to be proactive in addressing challenges in the implementation of the e-voucher system.

National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda says if the government fails to adequately deal with challenges such as the activation of e-voucher cards, it will be risking the national food security.

He has reminded government that the agriculture sector is one of the key sectors of economic growth as well as poverty alleviation.

Mr. Nakachinda has told Q-News that government is aware of the challenges faced during the piloting stage and it was expected of them to effectively address these challenges.