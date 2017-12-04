VSU records 10,000 GBV cases in Q2 of 2017

The Police Victim Support Unit (VSU) recorded 10,000 reported cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) as at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

And Government has called upon all stakeholders to unite against gender based violence.

Ministry of Gender Permanent Secretary, Dr. Felix Phiri says cases of GBV should be reported to relevant authorities.

He says Government working in collaboration with the International Labour Organization under the GRZ-UN joint program on Gender Based Violence has developed a strategy for tracking Gender Based Violence survivors’ Income Generating Activities (IGA).

Dr. Phiri says the strategy has been developed owing to the fact that the country has witnessed an increase in the number of GBV cases.

Speaking during the Launch of the strategy in Lusaka, Dr. Phiri says government is worried that cases of GBV have continued to rise over the years.

And speaking at the same event, ILO acting Country Director Dr. Ezara Sakala says the coming of the GRZ-UN Joint programme on Gender Based Violence has so far reached 6,500 GBV survivors located in many operational areas with economic empowerment initiatives under the pillar on social protection, support services and economic empowerment.

He says about 1, 931 GBV survivors have started income generating activities such as restaurants, grocery shops, poultry rearing, vegetable growing and hair dressing.