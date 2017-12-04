Printing of KAZA Visas complete

The Ministry of Finance has completed the process of printing Unified Visas for foreign visitors to Zambia and Zimbabwe commonly known as KAZA Visas.

Commenting on the development, Minister of Finance Felix Mutati expressed confidence that the completion of the printing process and subsequent issuance of the KAZA Visa will have exponential benefits to the Zambian tourism industry.

He says with the relatively stable exchange rate coupled with low inflation at 6.3%, the issuance of KAZA Visas will result in increased tourist inflows.

Mr Mutati says the KAZA Visas is a practical example of the government’s efforts to reduce the cost of doing business.

He states that the KAZA Visas will be available, through the Zambia Immigration Department, to citizens of 65 countries which coincide with those who are eligible to receive visas on arrival in both Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Mr Mutati explains that eligible visitors under the initiative will only be issued one Visa, stocked by both Zambia and Zimbabwe, to enable them enter both countries.

This is according to a statement issued by ministry of finance public relations officer Chileshe Kandeta.