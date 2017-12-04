Ndola City Council confiscates illegal liquor

Ndola City Council (NCC) has confiscated hundreds of boxes of assorted alcohol products that were being in illegal locations by persons without liquor licenses.

Council public relations Manager Tilyenji Mwanza says people have been selling alcohol illegally in places such as bus stops without trading licenses making the beverage easily accessible to underage persons.

Ms Mwanza says the Liquor Licensing Act No. 20 of 2011 Section 27 Regulation of Sale of Intoxicating Liquor prohibits the sale of liquor without a licence, whilst section 29 prohibits sale and consumption of liquor during unpermitted hours.

She says section 32 prohibits consumption of liquor in places not licenced whilst 35 prohibits employing children in liquor licenced premises with 36 prohibiting the restriction on sale and delivery of liquor to children.

Ms Mwanza has since warned those involved in the illegal vice to stop it or risk facing the full wrath of the law.