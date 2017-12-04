Late Silva goal extends City’s winning run

David Silva scored a late goal as runaway leaders Manchester City won their 13th successive Premier League game and restored their eight-point lead with a 2-1 victory against West Ham United on Sunday.

Silva converted Kevin de Bruyne’s brilliant pass from close range in the 83rd minute as City maintained their blistering form this season.

Nicolas Otamendi had converted substitute Gabriel Jesus’s cross in the 57th minute to equalise after defender Angelo Ogbonna had headed West Ham into the most unlikely lead at the end of a first half in which the hosts dominated.

City have not lost a game since April, and face second-place rivals Manchester United next Sunday. West Ham, who have won only twice all season, sit 19th – three points behind West Bromwich Albion in 17th.