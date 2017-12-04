Chanda advocates for improved sanitation

Bwana Mukubwa PF Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda has called for improved sanitation in Ndola following the outbreak of Cholera in some parts of the country.

Dr. Chanda says garbage collection should be prioritized to ensure that the city is clean to avoid recording any cholera case in the district.

Dr. Chanda says he has engaged the Ndola City Council through the Public Health Department to ensure that uncollected garbage in markets is collected.

He says the authorities should also ensure that they supply clean and safe drinking water to the residents.

Dr. Chanda tells QTV News that with the onset of the rains, it is important that sanitation is improved for the people.