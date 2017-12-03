ZAWA guns down crocodile terrorizing Siavonga residents

The Zambia Wildlife Authority (ZAWA) officers have gunned down a crocodile that has been terrorizing people in Siavonga District in Southern Province.

The residents suspect that this is the same crocodile that had killed an eight year old girl identified as Roniver Hamilenge a grade 1 pupil of Namumu School who was killed on 28th November and buried on 30th November 2017.

ZAWA officers swung into action to eliminate the crocodile that has been attacking people in the district.

The move by ZAWA officers follows numerous cases of people being attacked and killed by reptile.

And Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has confirmed the development to QTV News via telephone that the crocodile in question was yesterday the 2nd December killed by Siavonga ZAWA officers.

Mr. Kanyama says officers will continue patrolling the Lake Kariba.

Mr. Kanyama has also advised both parents and teachers in Siavonga district to stop sending children to the lake to fetch water and other domestic use activities.