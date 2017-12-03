President Lungu releases K100, 000 to six church congregations

President Edgar Lungu has released K100, 000 for disbursement to six church congregations in different parts of the country under the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF).

The money which was released last week will be given out to women groups in six congregations in different churches following concerns that the disbursement of the funds had concentrated on market only.

PEIF National patron Chanda Kabwe who is also Central Province Permanent Secretary announced when he presented K15, 000 cash to All Saints United Church of Zambia (UCZ) congregation in Kabwe today.

Mr Kabwe says four congregations will get K15, 000 each while the other two would receive K20, 000 each which is expected to be paid back without any interest.

Apart from the All Saints congregation in Kabwe, other beneficiaries include Chilubula Mission of the Catholics in Northern Province which will get K20, 000 and a Pentecostal Church that will receive K15,000.

UCZ Chimwemwe congregation in Kitwe is also set to receive K20, 000 while the Methodist Church in Buchi township will get K15,000 as well as the Salvation Army in Siavonga district in Southern Province.

Mr Kabwe has called on the church to play a critical role in ensuring that the country peaceful and united for the attainment and sustainability of the economic goals.

In a vote of thanks reverend Gift Kyembe says the congregation is grateful to the head of state for answering to the needs of the women in the church.

Rev Kyembe has asked the Permanent Secretary to convey the congregation’s gratitude in President Lungu because the money will go a long way in improving the welfare of the women in the church.