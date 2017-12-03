LOMASE Foundation donates to Arthur Davison Hospital

LOMASE Foundation Zambia, a Charitable Organization, has called on all stakeholders to consider visiting people in prisons and hospitals as a way of encouraging them.

LOMASE Foundation Zambia National Chairperson Joe Namangolwa has told QTV News that it is for this reason that the foundation has been visiting various hospitals and prisons and makes donations as a way of encouraging those incarcerated and those in hospitals.

Mr. Namangolwa says yesterday the members on the Copperbelt visited Arthur Davison Hospital in Ndola and interacted with patients in the hospital saying they felt comforted.

He says more especially during this festive season, it is important that people take time to visit those in needy saying God will in turn bless them.