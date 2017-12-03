Chongwe Toll Plaza completed, ready to start operating

The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has announced that all construction works and road tolling systems at Chongwe Toll Plaza have been completed and road tolling will commence tomorrow December 4th 2017.

Avic International, which constructed the US$ 1.9 million Chongwe Toll Plaza through the Road Development Agency (RDA), has completed all works and handed over the Toll Plaza to NRFA for operations.

NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila says the Chongwe Toll Plaza has been installed with modern road tolling features which include enhanced security cameras for internal controls, transparency and accountability, vehicle recognition devices, and customer unit fare displays.

Mr. Hamachila says the Toll Plaza which will be handling over 2,000 vehicles per day has four service lanes with two servicing Westbound traffic, while the other two will be servicing the East bound traffic.

Mr. Hamachila has urged motorists using the Great East Road to cooperate with the Tolling staff at the Toll Plaza and assured them of the NRFA’s operational Efficiency and Service Excellence as the Agency collects Tolls revenue for sustainable road maintenance.

He says the NRFA has rolled out the application process for Local User Discounts and called on all motorists who reside within a ten Kilometre radius of the Toll Plaza to visit the Toll Station so that they could access the toll relief facility and enjoy rebates of up to 75 percent or K2 per passage for smaller vehicles and K15 for bigger vehicles.

Mr. Hamachila indicates that frequent road users such as those motorists who reside in Chongwe and work in Lusaka will enjoy Frequent User Discounts.