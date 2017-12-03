Chinsali MP encourages farmers to diversify

Chinsali Member of Parliament Kalalwe Mukosa has urged farmers in Chinsali to consider embracing the diversification agenda that is being advanced by government.

Speaking to Q news Mr. Mukosa said there is need for famers not only in Chinsali but also other parts of the country to consider growing crops that do not need inputs such as fertilizer as a way of lessening dependency on government and thus growing the economy.

He has disclosed that famers in his constituency are currently waiting for activation of E-voucher card holders for the access of farmer inputs.

He says last year the farmers had a challenge of receiving the framing inputs as they came late but he is optimistic that this year the situation will be different and better.

He has since urged the framers whose cards have not been activated and who have not yet received the framing inputs to remain calm.