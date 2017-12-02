Police cancel Chingola NDC mobilization meeting

Police on the Copperbelt have cancelled a National Democratic Congress (NDC) mobilization meeting which was scheduled to take place in Chingola tomorrow.

And NDC Spokesperson Eric Chanda has confirmed the development to QTV News via telephone that his party is very disappointed that the police, under instructions from Copperbelt Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, have canceled the permit for the meeting scheduled for Chingola.

Mr. Chanda says this is a clear indication that the PF is scared of the opposition NDC as it is making an impact on the political arena.

He is also appealing to the police not to be intimidated by politicians but be professional as they do their duties.

He says Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja should emulate former Police IG Ephraim Mateyo who was professional and never listened to the instructions from the politicians.

Mr. Chanda says his party has however reapplied for the permit to hold the meeting next week Saturday in Chingola and Sunday in Chililabombwe.