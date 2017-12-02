Esther Lungu speaks for young people with intellectual disabilities

First lady Esther Lungu has called on the ministry of general education to allow young people with intellectual disabilities to write their own type of exams and be certified accordingly.

Speaking when she officiated at the Olympics Youth development centre sports day, Mrs. Lungu says more training courses must be designed to accommodate different intellectual and physical abilities up to tertiary level.

And the First Lady has urged employers to take more affirmative action by employing persons with disabilities.

She states that giving opportunities to young persons with disabilities will greatly improve their dignity.

She has noted that the accuracy of the population of people with intellectual disabilities still remains a challenge as the countries census does not accurately deal with this segment.

Mrs. Lungu has since committed to herself to personally engage the minister of infrastructure in how best the country can rapidly ensure that its buildings are more user friendly to persons with disabilities as a way of ensuring that persons with disabilities have equal access to all facilities including sports infrastructure.