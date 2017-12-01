ZANACO launches mobile App

ZANACO has launched a mobile application that will enable its customers conduct cardless transactions on the bank’s automated teller machines (ATMs), pay utility bills and transfer money.

Speaking during the launch, ZANACO Board Chairperson Charity Lumpa says it is essential for the bank to become a strong digital bank for the ultimate benefit of its customers, now that businesses is shifting from the physical way of doing things to electronic medium through the usage of mobile applications.

Ms. Lumpa says the ZANACO mobile App will give the bank’s customers the alternative ways of paying for goods and services.

She adds that the mobile application is an important tool which will help the bank continuously listen to the needs of the customers and thereby assist them achieve their personal and business goals.

Ms. Lumpa further states that with this mobile banking app, customers can register and activate their mobile banking facility instantly in a more secure way and with improvised user experience.

Officiating at the launch, Bank of Zambia deputy Governor Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu praised ZANACO for launching the mobile application which he says will allow people to conduct banking business in the comfort of their own spaces and in turn help them save money which they could have spent on logistics to do with conducting banking business.

Dr. Ng’andu has since encouraged members of the public to embrace digitization and e-commerce if banks are to provide meaningful services to customers.

ZANACO Chief Executive Officer Henk Mulder says the bank remains committed to continuous innovation for the benefit of its customers.