YALI guides on holding political dialogue

Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) President Andrew Nthewewe says the current environment is not conducive for holding a successful political dialogue meeting.

Mr. Nthewewe has since recommended that the UPND withdraws its case in the High Court relating to the presidential petition as it may not work well as far as reconciliation is concerned.

He has also called on the opposition UPND to accept and acknowledge President Edgar Lungu saying as long as they do not recognize him; it will be difficult for them to engage him in dialogue.

He says the appeal case by the UPND which is before the Lusaka High Court should be withdrawn and focus on peace building ahead of the 2021 elections.

Mr. Nthewewe states that if these issues are not addressed now, the much talked about political dialogue will be an academic exercise as nothing fruitful will come out of it.