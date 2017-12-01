Govt investigating unregistered contractors

Government says it is investigating reports that some unregistered contractors were awarded contracts which is against the set guidelines.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota tells QTV News that government will fully pursue reports suggesting that some institutions awarded construction contracts to unregistered contractors.

Mr. Mushota says the National Council for Construction (NCC) Inspection Department is actively following up this matter to ensure that the institutions that awarded these contracts and the contractors themselves are pursued.

He says if found wanting those involved risk being fined or imprisoned for breaking the law.