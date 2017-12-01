Govt cautions newly recruited teachers

Government has warned newly recruited teachers against involving themselves in illicit activities.

General Education Minister Dr. Dennis Wanchinga has advised teachers to keep away from activities that are likely to tarnish the image of the teaching profession such as examination malpractices, abuse of pupils among others.

Dr. Wanchinga is urging the new teachers to exhibit professional behavior as they are deployed.

He has warned that government will not hesitate to discipline any teacher who will be found engaging in sexual abuse.

Dr. Wanchinga further revealed that government will soon orient teachers on how best they can uphold professionalism in the execution of their duties.