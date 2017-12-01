Chola calls for concerted efforts in fight against GBV

The Advocacy against Child Abuse and Gender Based Violence has called on stakeholders to intensify sensitization efforts on ending Gender Based Violence as the country observes the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence.

The 2017 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence is celebrated under the theme “Leave no one behind, end gender based violence now”.

Advocacy Executive Director Bellion Chola says in order for the country to meet the Sustainable Development Goal number five which talks about achieving gender equality and empower all women and girls, it is important that more efforts are made towards ending GBV related cases in the country.

Mr. Chola says there is also need for men to come out and report GBV related cases as the reported cases are still stumpy.

He says the nation has witnessed the unnecessary loss of life, grievous and sometimes irreversible harm saying this should alert stakeholders to work even harder in ending the vice.