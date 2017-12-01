ACC re-open probe into fire tenders procurement

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has referred the matter pertaining to corruption allegations against former information and broadcasting service Minister Chishimba Kambwili to the Director of Public of Prosecutions for guidance.

And the Commission says it is studying the 2016 Auditor General’s Report and has since taken up 20 cases that relate to its mandate.

ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono has told a media briefing that the commission has concluded investigations into allegations of corruption against Mr Kambwili.

Mr. Moono further revealed that investigations into allegations of mismanagement of funds at National Youth Development Council involving UPP president Dr. Savior Chishimba have been concluded and the case has been submitted to the office of the DPP for consent to prosecute.

He says the Commission is also conducting an inquiry into allegations of corruption in the awarding of the contract for the construction of the US$1.2 billion Lusaka – Ndola dual carriage way.

Mr Moono says the Commission has also instituted investigations into allegations of corruption pertaining to procurement of ambulances by the Ministry of Health at a cost of US$288, 000 per ambulance.

And on the procurement of the 42 fire tenders at a total cost of US$42 million, Mr. Moono says an exercise has been commenced to determine whether the specifications of the fire tenders as contained in the tender document tally with those of the supplied fire trucks.

He says the commission has noted calls from members of the public and other stakeholders for the matter to be investigated considering the amount of money involved.

Meanwhile Mr Moono Manager says investigations into the alleged corruption involving unaccounted for funds at the Solwezi Municipal Council have been concluded and the case is closed as there was no evidence of corruption.