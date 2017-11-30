Mukata breaks down in Court

Murder charged UPND Chilanga Member of Parliament Keith Mukata has told the Lusaka high court that Namakau Kwenda the security guard he is accused killing was shot dead by intruders in his presence.

Opening his defence before high court judge Susan Wanjelani in a matter in which he is jointly charged with his partner Charmaine Musonda with the murder of the security guard who was guarding his law firm, Mr Mukata has testified that the deceased was like his own brother, whom he paid rentals for and was willing to make him resign from his employer so that he could employ him, because he was a nice person and obedient.

He told the court that the deceased had heard intruders at the servant quarter of his law firm and alerted him, and that he in turn called Home Affairs minister Steven Kampyongo requesting him to dispatch Police officers to the law firm because he felt unsafe.

Mr Mukata who at one point broke down during his testimony said after some time, he told the security guard to call his friend from the next premises to found out if the intruders were still within his premises.

He explained that the guard later came back and told him that there were no intruders, adding that at that point, Ms. Musonda decided to get on her vehicle and leave.

Mr. Mukata testified that as he also got on his vehicle, upon approaching the exit gate, he saw Ms. Musonda who is the second accused running away from a tall guy, while the security guard struggled at the gate with unknown people.

Mr. Mukata said it is at this point that he got scared and fired two warning shots in the air, and heard two other gun shots from unknown people outside.

He told the court that he then heard his security guard shout that he had been shot and saw him gurgling in pain as the intruders ran off.

Mr. Mukata said he then ran to his neighbor only identified as Mr. Kumer, who declined to help him take the security guard to the hospital, saying he had already called for help from the police who were on their way.

He told the court that a few minutes later, vehicles arrived with police officers in plain clothes who also refused to take the security guard to the hospital, but got his car keys, money, CD bags and other personal property belonging to both himself and Ms. Musonda.

He explained the deceased was later put into open van, while he was later taken to Emmasdale Police for questioning while his co-accused was taken to Matero Police.

The matter again comes up on 4th and 5th December, 2017 for continued defence.