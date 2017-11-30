JCTR urges govt to strengthen local resource mobilization

The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflections (JCTR) says there is need for government to strengthen local resource mobilization in order to sustain finance for social protection in the country.

Delivering a presentation during a colloquium meeting at the ongoing Zambia social protection week event, JCTR Social Economic Programme Officer Innocent Ndashe noted that Zambia is still grappling with high poverty levels a situation which is preventing the delivery of efficient social protection to the vulnerable in society.

Mr Ndashe has observed that a good number of programs aimed at addressing social protection in the country are donor funded.

He says there is need for the country to strengthen local resources mobilization for financing social protection programs.

Mr Ndashe has further noted the need for a fair taxation system especially in the area of mineral resources for the country to address the issues of social protection.

He has since called for the urgent need to enact the access to information bill to promote transparency and accountability in the management of public resources.

Speaking earlier, Tax Justice Network Africa Representative Cephas Makunike emphasized the importance of tax justice in ensuring there is social protection in any society.