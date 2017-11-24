ZNWL calls on government to review Anti-Gender Based Violence strategies.

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) has called on government to priotize monitoring and review of the enforcement and implementation of Anti-Gender Based Violence strategies.

Board Chairperson Beauty Katebe says even though various strategies have been recommended for the prevention and reduction of GBV in Zambia, there is urgent need to monitor how these strategies are implemented.

She says these include legal provisions such as the anti-GBV Act, GBV Fast Track Courts and One Stop Centres, discouraging discriminatory cultural and religious practices in the communities.

In a statement made available to Q-news, Ms. Katebe says there is need to scale up these programmes and enhance availability and access to anti GBV support services such as safe houses and economic empowerment of victims and would be victims as well as consider how to address the emerging trends in GBV.

She says her organization with support from the Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) and other partners has been contributing to the reduction and prevention of GBV in Zambia.

Ms. Katebe has since urged members of the public who are in abusive or potentially violent environments to immediately engage relevant authorities such as the Police Victim Support Unit for sound advice before any serious harm is done to them.

And Ms. Katebe says the theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against GBV which is “Leave no one behind, end gender based violence now,” addresses the need for a holistic approach to the challenge of GBV through the involvement of all stakeholders.

She adds that the 16 Days of Activism against GBV is also a time to remember victims and survivors of GBV and further re-evaluate the effectiveness of interventions currently in place to address the problem.