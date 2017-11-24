SHZ bemoans high stunting levels in Northern Province

Self Help Zambia has bemoaned the high stunting levels in children in Northern Province.

Organization country Director Kolongo Chitengi has told journalists in Lusaka that this is because farmers in the province have opted to sell all their produce without leaving anything for household consumption.

She says another major cause of stunting in the province is largely due to poor sanitary conditions.

Ms. Chitengi notes with concern that children are stunted as a result of being constantly sick due to lack of clean and safe drinking water.

She adds that traditional modes of cooking such as the use of bi-carbonate has affected children’s health, a matter she says deserves serious attention.