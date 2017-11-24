Mumbwa farmers fail to contribute towards FISP

Some farmers in Mumbwa’s Nangoma area have failed to raise the four hundred kwacha counterpart funding towards the e-voucher for their cards to be activated.

Mumbwa Women farmers’ representative Sara Ngwenya tells Q-News that some farmers mostly women in Nangoma area have failed to raise the counterpart funding for the e-voucher which is the basis for having the card activated.

Ms Ngwenya says initially, people in cooperatives are supposed to put monies together and contribute to the facility, but that that some cooperatives have not made a single contribution towards the facility.