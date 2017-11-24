Govt releases K1 billion for e-voucher activation

Government has released K1 billion out of the K1.7 billion for the activation of about 600,000 e-voucher cards under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) as of today 24th November,2017.

Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya has told Parliament that farmers who have contributed their K400 will begin accessing their counterpart funding of K1,700 by next week.

She says banks are currently on the ground distributing the e-voucher cards to farmers ahead of their activation next week.

Ms Siliya says govern ment’s intention is to ensure that by the end of November the K1.7 billion for the e-voucher would have been disbursed.

The Minister was responding to a question by Mkushi South Member of Parliament Davies Chisopa who wanted to find out what has caused the delay in distributing the inputs; and how many e-voucher cards had been financed as of 20th November, 2017,countrywide.

And Ms Siliya says the ministry of finance has promised to release K200 million this week towards dismantling the K470 million owed to farmers by the Food Reserve Agency for maize they supplied.

The Minister was responding to a question by Kasempa Member of Parliament Brenda Tambatamba who wanted to know when FRA will pay the farmers to enable them make their K400 counterpart funding towards the e-voucher.