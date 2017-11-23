‘Sex Party Teachers’ should be expelled – Chola

Advocacy against Child Abuse and Gender based Violence has called for the sacking of the four teachers engaged in a sex party with pupils believed to be minors in Mkushi district.

The organization feels transferring the teachers or suspending them is not enough punishment for what they have done.

Advocacy Executive Director Bellion Chola tells Q-News via telephone that this act by the teachers is an abuse of the little girls, and therefore should not be trusted with other girls.

Mr. Chola is concerned that the teaching profession has some teachers with decayed morals who should be removed from the system.

He says suspending the teachers is not enough as nothing can stop them from repeating such illicit activities when they are reinstated.