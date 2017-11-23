Secretary to Cabinet challenged to state how much ex-ministers owe

Governance Activist David Kapoma has challenged the Secretary to Cabinet Dr. Rowland Msiska to tell the nation how much each of the Ministers who remained in office illegally following the dissolution of parliament in 2016 is supposed to pay back.

The Constitutional Court on Friday last week maintained that the 64 former ministers must pay back the money they received during their illegal stay in office.

Mr. Kapoma tells QTV News that it is also important to set a timeframe in which the former ministers should pay back the money.

He adds that this should also be a lesson to all politicians to learn to respect the constitution.

Mr. Kapoma has praised the Constitution Court for being bold and maintaining its earlier ruling that the 64 ministers violated the constitution by continuing to stay in office and as such they should pay back what they received during that period.