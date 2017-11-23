SAFADA laments delayed activation of e-voucher cards

The Small Scale Farmers Development Agency (SAFADA) SAYS farmers are tired of government’s continued delay in activating the e-voucher cards under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya has indicated that the e-voucher cards might be activated by 30th November, 2017 once funding is received from the ministry of finance.

SAFADA Executive Director Boyd Moobwe tells Q News that the delay in activating the cards should not go beyond 30th November.

Mr Moobwe says any further delay in the activation of the e-voucher cards will adversely affect farmers.