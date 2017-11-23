Ng’oma urges politicians to learn lessons from Zim

Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma says the political development in Zimbabwe has demonstrated that political power belongs to the people.

Dr. Ng’oma says people have the power to withdraw the powers that have vested in their leaders.

Dr Ng’oma has commended the Zimbabwean people for the manner they conducted themselves.

He says the rest of Africa should emulate the Zimbabweans for demonstrating peacefully without destroying government buildings, vehicles and throwing stones.

Dr. Ng’oma has however, advised Leaders in Africa to respect their constitutions and avoid imposing themselves on the people so as to avoid being embarrassed the way Mr. Mugabe has been humiliated.