Ministers should pay back with interest – Zimba

Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia (ISCZ) President Suzyo Zimba says there is need for the 64 former Ministers to pay the money they received during their illegal stay in office with interest.

Mr. Zimba says the former Minister remained in office with the full knowledge of what the Constitutional Court judges said after the dissolution of Parliament.

He says in order for the people to have full confidence in the current leadership, there is need to ensure the former ministers pay back the public funds.

Mr. Zimba tells Q-NEWS that as a matter of transparency, Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Rowland Msiska should come up with a method to make these payments public.

The Constitutional Court on Friday last week maintained that the 64 former ministers who remained in office after Parliament was dissolved last year must pay back the money they were receiving during the period they illegally occupied their positions.