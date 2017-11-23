Lungu to attend Mnangagwa swearing-in

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has refuted media reports that former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is seeking asylum in Zambia.

And the Foreign Affairs Minister says President Edgar Lungu will attend the swearing-in ceremonies of the presidents of Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Mr. Kalaba has told journalists in Lusaka that President Lungu is tomorrow 24th November expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Emmerson Mnangagwa as President of Zimbabwe following the resignation of long serving President Robert Mugabe.

He says President Lungu is also expected to attend the searing-in ceremony of President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya on 28th November following his reelection in the repeat presidential election held on 26th October.

Mr Kalaba says President Lungu will return the same day after attending the two ceremonies.