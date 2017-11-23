Chikuse urges politicians not to ‘rape’ constitution

Governance Activist Leslie Chikuse has cautioned politicians against what he has termed as ‘raping’ the republican constitution considering the consequences of such acts.

Mr. Chikuse is concerned that some politicians are developing the tendency of violating the constitution.

He says leaders should be in the forefront of respecting the supreme law of the land.

Mr. Chikuse notes that the recent Constitutional Court ruling that the 64 former ministers should pay back the money they received when they remained in office illegally is testimony that those who abuse the law it will one day catch up with them.

And People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says politicians should desist from interpreting the constitution in the manner that suits them.