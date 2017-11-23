Addressing housing deficit needs an integrated plan – ZIP

The Zambia Institute of Planners (ZIP) has observed the need for the nation to come up with an integrated plan in addressing the housing deficit in the country which is projected at 3 million by 2030.

ZIP President Cooper Chibomba tells QTV News that the ministries of Lands, Local Government and Housing and Infrastructure should secure land across the country to build housing structures.

Mr. Chibomba says there is need to construct houses ranging from low, medium to high cost in order to address the housing deficit in the country.

He states that local authorities remain key in addressing the housing deficit in the country which is increasing every year.