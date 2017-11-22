UPND Leader should learn lessons from Mugabe- PF

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema who needs to learn lessons from what has transpired in Zimbabwe following the downfall of long serving President Robert Mugabe.

The ruling Patriotic Front says it is UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema who needs to learn lessons from what has transpired in Zimbabwe following the downfall of long serving President Robert Mugabe.

The UPND Leader has advised President Edgar Lungu to learn from the happenings in Zimbabwe, saying having misguided people is not a guarantee that the country is standing with him.

Mr. Hichilema states that what is happening in Zimbabwe can happen in any country where people get suffocated by those who may think they are mighty and all powerful.

But PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says most Zambians would not believe such advice that is coming from a man who has been at the helm of his party for over a decade.

Mr. Chanda wonders who between Mr. Hichilema and President Lungu needs to draw lessons from the events in Zimbabwe.

He says it is not a secret that Mr. Hichilema has been at the helm of UPND leadership for eleven years and would have clocked fourteen years in 2021 without going for a convention.