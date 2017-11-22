Traditional leaders and the private sector should work together

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people of Northern Province has called for partnership between Traditional leaders and the private sector in Zambia.

Chief Chitimukulu says private sector partnership with traditional authorities will help coordinate action and principles among entrepreneurs.

The traditional Leader says partnership will further provide a platform for exchange of ideas concerning sustainable development and society’s well being.

He was speaking in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on the sidelines of the Patrice Motsepe Foundation Conference which attracted Traditional leaders from various SADC Countries.

The paramount Chief has observed that the partnership between traditional Authorities and private entrepreneurs should be encouraged in Zambia as this has worked in other African Countries.

He has also called for exchange programs among traditional authorities in Southern Africa to help governments adopt best practices.

Chief Chitimukulu says the Zambian government has made strides in ensuring that traditional authorities are part of the governance of the country through the House of Chiefs and formal recognition in the Constitution and laws of Zambia

And Patrice Motsepe Foundation Chairperson Patrice Motsepe says traditional authorities are key in national development as they are custodians of land, natural resources and communities in villages.

This is contained in a statement issued to QFM News by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at Zambia’s High Commission to South Africa Naomi Nyawali.