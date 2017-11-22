RDA Board Chair defends Lusaka – Ndola dual carriage way

Reappointed Road Development Agency (RDA) Chairperson Samuel Mukupa says people politicizing the construction of the over US$1 billion Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriage way should wait until it is completed for them to criticize.

Mr. Mukupa says he has taken note of the massive criticism of the cost of the road project, but that any road of international standard does not come cheap.

He tells Q-News that the road will come with special features that will contribute to the safety of all road users.

Mr Mukupa says the country has in the recent past experienced an increase in road accidents as a result of the poor road network.