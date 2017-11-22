Parley approves budget for Zambia Correctional Service

Parliament has approved the budgetary allocation to the Zambia Correctional Service Commission totaling seven million, five hundred and seventy eight thousand, nine hundred kwacha (7, 578, 900).

Acting Leader of government business in the house Richard Musukwa saID the commission plans to oversee the establishment of Human Resources Management Committees in the Correctional Service in 2018.

Mr. Musukwa says the programme is of utmost importance especially after the launch of the Human Resource Management reform project following the ascent of the service commissions Act number 10 of 2016 by President Edgar Lungu.

He told Parliament that in a quest to have improved public service delivery, the commission will intensify its efforts of co-coordinating the implementation of Human Resource policies in the correctional service through the establishment of Human Resource management committees.

Mr. Musukwa says these committees are expected to implement and provide guidance in the management of human resources across all police and immigration departments.

He says the commission will also carry out quality assurance and inspections on how the committees are adhering to the principles and value based system of human resource management in the two departments.