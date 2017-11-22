Chitotela warns vendors encroaching on roads

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela has warned street vendors encroaching on the roads in Lusaka to move out.

Mr. Chitotela tells Q-News that he has noted with deep concern that vendors are putting their lives at risk by trading on the roadsides when they are supposed to be 50 meters away.

He says people should understand that the 50 meters is supposed to be left for future road expansions and not for them to use as trading places.

Mr Chitotela says he will work with law enforcement agencies to ensure those trading on the roadsides are removed.