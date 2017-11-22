Amber Rose Beats Wiz Khalifa’s Mom In Defamation Lawsuit

(AllHipHop News) A lawsuit Wiz Khalifa mother filed against the rapper’s ex-wife Amber Rose has been dismissed in court.
Katie Wimbush-Polk launched legal action in Pennsylvania in August, claiming the model had slammed her as an unfit parent in a profanity-filled phone call, during which Amber allegedly blamed her for the death of the hip-hop star’s sister, Dorien ‘Lala’ Thomaz, in February.
The 32-year-old passed away after suffering complications related to a battle with lymphoma.
Wiz’s mom demanded damages for defamation, but a judge previously dismissed the claim, and now her bid for compensation for the emotional distress Amber reportedly caused her has also been denied.
According to TMZ.com, the judge declared “mere insults, indignities, threats, annoyances, petty oppressions, and other trivialities” are not enough to warrant payment for emotional distress, and the case has been thrown out of court.
Khalifa was married to Rose, the mother of his four-year-old son Sebastian, for just a year before the model filed for divorce in September 2014, citing irreconcilable differences. They finalized the split last year (16).