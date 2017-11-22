42 fire tender protestors braves rains

Protesters against the procurement of the 42 fire tenders today braved the rains to stage their sixth protest in Lusaka.

The protesters, who started marching from Levy Junction to the Ministry of Local Government, want the government to thoroughly investigate the procurement of the infamous fire trucks at a total cost of US$42 million.

Protest leader Sean Tembo, who is also Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President says the protesters did not mind the rains as their noble cause is to ensure government does not waste public funds.

Mr. Tembo says they are also waiting for a response from President Edgar Lungu whom they have petitioned over the same matter.

He says the issue of the fire tenders will not die a natural death considering the monies involved.