US Embassy pledges to support Zambian Journalists

The United States Embassy in Zambia has observed that a free and professional press is instrumental in ensuring an informed citizenry and thriving democracy.

Speaking during the official opening of a Capacity Building workshop for Journalists on reporting on public expenditure in Lusaka, US Embassy Spokesperson Janet Deutsch says the embassy will endeavor to support the Zambian media so that the country has a strong and robust media which correctly serves its purpose.

Ms Deutsch says it is imperative that journalists acquire adequate skills to be able to report the stories that matter to the people of Zambia.

She says the US embassy has over the past 18 months facilitated the training of more than 100 Zambian journalists and other media practitioners in Journalism principles and skills.

And PAMOS Media Consultancy Director Paul Shalala says the firm organized the workshop to equip journalists with skills more especially on public funds.

Mr. Shalala says after the national budget is presented to parliament, there is always a dry spell on the use of public funds until the time when the Auditor General’s report is out, saying this gap should be bridged.